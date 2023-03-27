Azerbaijan lifts restrictions related to COVID-passports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has adopted decision “On additional measures to eliminate several restrictions in a special quarantine regime”, Trend reports.

According to the decision, from 06:00 (GMT+4) March 28, 2023, the COVID-19 passport (document confirming full vaccination against COVID-19 or immunity after recovery from COVID-19) won’t be required for entering certain places (banquet houses, sports and recreation facilities, shopping malls, catering facilities, hotels, and other places where such a requirement was established).

The COVID-19 passport won’t be required for intercity (inter-district) trips, as well.

