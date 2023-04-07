Human bones found during excavations in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Human bones have been found during excavations in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The prosecutor's office of the Aghdam district is investigating the discovery of human remains during excavations in the territory called Ergi duzu.

Previously, mass graves were discovered in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. As a result of the relevant search activities, the graves were found in the villages of Dashalty (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Sirkhavend (Aghdam district), as well as Farrukh village (Khojaly district), and other areas.