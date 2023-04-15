Kyrgyz gymnast talks her goal and training at AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. My goal at the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku is to show the maximum, and everything I work on every day in training, Zlata Arkatova, a participant of the competition and a young gymnast from Kyrgyzstan, told Trend.

"I performed well, however, there were some shortcomings. Tomorrow is the second day of the competition and I will try to get ready and do my best. You always need to work and train a lot, so I will try to achieve good results," Zlata said.

She also noted that a gymnastics arena in the capital is wonderful, and she likes to perform here.

"This is my second time coming to Azerbaijan. When I learned about AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics, I was thrilled to have another opportunity to visit Baku. The tournament is organized wonderfully, and it's nice to perform at competitions of this level," the gymnast added.

Moreover, the above competitions are held on April 14-16. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries of the world are participating in them.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will be represented by 38 gymnasts, of which 20 graces perform in an individual program (6 seniors, 14 juniors), while 18 athletes perform as part of teams in group exercises (1 adult team, 2 junior teams).