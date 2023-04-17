Tactical-special exercises held with Azerbaijani Commando units (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023 approved by the Minister of Defense, tactical-special exercises were conducted with the military personnel of the Operations Commando units, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the plan, targets located at different distances from the sniper rifles were detected and destroyed by accurate fire.

The commandos also successfully accomplished the tasks on overcoming the obstacle course.

The main purpose of conducting tactical-special exercises is to improve the tactical skills of servicemen, as well as further increase the combat capability of the Operations Commando units.

The activities to further increase the combat training of the commandos are being continued in a planned manner.