Azerbaijani wrestler wins silver medal at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan freestyle wrestling team won another medal at the European Championship in Zagreb (Croatia), Trend reports.

Azerbaijani wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov, who competed at the championship in the weight category of 97 kg, defeated Italian Benjamin Khonis in the 1/8 finals - 12:1. In the quarterfinals, the representative of Azerbaijan defeated the Swiss Samuel Sherr - 11:0. In the semifinals, Magomedov met with Vladislav Baitsaev (Hungary), whom he confidently beat (6:0) and reached the final of the continental championship. Azerbaijani wrestler met Georgian Givi Matcharashvili in the final. Magomedov, who lost to his opponent with a score of 3:4, won a silver medal.

Earlier, other Azerbaijani wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) and Haji Aliyev (70 kg) won gold medals at the European Championship.