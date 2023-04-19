Azerbaijan eyes to install seismic devices provided by Türkiye near Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Seismic devices provided by Türkiye are planned to be installed in Azerbaijan’s Dashalty village near Shusha in June this year, Director General of the Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Active Member of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli told reporters, Trend reports.

Previously, the Republican Seismic Survey Center said that the installation of a seismic station started near Shusha in January this year.

The center's staff made a trip to Shusha to identify suitable locations for the installation of seismic station equipment. The staff inspected the proposed installation areas jointly with representatives of the relevant public agencies.

The specialists determined the location for the seismic station, and documentation and technical evaluation work kicked off in this regard.

The Republican Seismic Survey Center provides for the installation of 10 integrated seismic and geophysical stations in Azerbaijani liberated areas.

Equipment of the seismic station was donated by the Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency under the Turkish Interior Ministry.