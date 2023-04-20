On occasion of holy month of Ramadan Turkish Airlines hosts iftar dinner in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Turkish Airlines (the national flag carrier airline of Türkiye) has hosted an iftar dinner on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at the Fairmont Hotel in Baku.

The event was attended by ambassadors of various countries, representatives of state and international organizations such as the Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TÜİB), the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan (AQSIA), Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), military attaches, representatives of Veyseloglu Group of Companies, Dreamland Golf Hotel Baku, SOCAR Capital, SOCAR AQS LLC , Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LTD, Baku City Circuit, Caspian Energy Group, AGA Group, AVIS Car Rental, Bazarstore, Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery Company (FAMCO), Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos), Liv Bona Dea Hospital, and other organizations.

The ceremony has begun with the delivery of Azan, followed with a sacred Ramadan prayer.

The General Director of Turkish Airlines’ Representative Office in Azerbaijan Hamid Eldeleklioglu welcomed the guests of the event by giving a speech.

"Turkish Airlines operates passenger flights to almost all countries of the world. Türkiye and Azerbaijan continue to strengthen their ties, both at the state and nation levels. We, as Turkish Airlines, are willing to continue to contribute to the development and reinforcement of relations between our fraternal countries," Eldeleklioglu said.

Afterwards, an iftar dinner was served.