Organizers of World Cup in Baku care about its participants' comfort - Slovenian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Organizers of the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku care about the comfort of all the participants, Slovenian grace Brigita Krasovec taking part in the competition told Trend.

"This is my second visit to Azerbaijan. I performed here for the first time in 2018. I like the hall and the atmosphere here. The cup is held at the highest level, and the organizers are constantly asking if we need something, taking care of us. It's very nice," she noted.

Speaking about her performance in qualifying, the athlete noted that she was not very pleased with her performance with the hoop, but she performed a much better exercise with the ball.

"The audience in Baku is very gentle, the spectators from the tribunes cheer for everyone, regardless of which country a gymnast represents. Such support is very important," Krasovec added.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.