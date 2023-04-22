National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - among best venues, Swiss gymnast says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The National Gymnastics Arena is among the best venues where I have ever performed, Swiss athlete Lauren Gruniger told Trend after qualifying competitions at the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

"The competitions are going great. I like that the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has a large space for training, a lot of carpets, and suitable lighting," she said.

The gymnast noted that in the course of the programs she has made small mistakes.

"Perhaps, the excitement impacted. Today in the qualification I went to the carpet in the first group. I like to perform at the beginning of the competition, but yesterday I finished the training late and could not rest properly. In the second day I must demonstrate two more exercises, and on the second competitive day I will perform already at the end of the qualification, and therefore there is more time to prepare," she added.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world will perform in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.