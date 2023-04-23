Final day of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The final day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off at the National Gymanstics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today, six sets of medals will be played (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises).

On this day, the winners will be determined in the individual program in exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as among group teams in programs with five hoops and in exercises with three ribbons and two balls.

Also, the AGF Trophy Cup will be awarded to the athlete and the team in group exercises that have scored the highest score for their performance.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in four World Cup finals: Zohra Aghamirov will demonstrate a program with a ball and clubs, and the team in group exercises will first present a composition with five hoops, and then with three ribbons and two balls. The team included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The team of Azerbaijan in group exercises won the bronze medal of the World Cup in the all-around.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held on April 21-23. During the competitions, 135 gymnasts from 40 countries of the world will be performing with their individual programs and in group exercises.