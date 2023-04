FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 26. During the period of the Armenian occupation, 11 trees considered natural monuments were destroyed, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said in Fuzuli, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting of the Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues in liberated territories.

