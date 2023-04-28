Free practice session of Formula 2 teams wraps up in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Free practice session of Formula 2 teams has ended within the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

Following the session, Prema Racing team driver Oliver Berman has taken first place.

Isack Hadjar from the Hitech team has taken second place and Kush Maini from the Campos Racing team - has third place.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off today.

The first day will feature free practice sessions of Formula 1 and Formula 2 and a rating round.

On April 29, the second free practice session of Formula 1 and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be held.

The main competitions will be held on April 30 and will determine the winners of Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.