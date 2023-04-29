Azerbaijani air vehicles make first flights at "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijani air vehicles involved in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Exercises have performed their first flights, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, first, the pilots were instructed on safety rules and other issues during exercises.

Then, the aircraft crews performed flights for familiarization with the training area, study of routes and evaluation of imaginary targets. During the flight, the interoperability between the planes and the communication link were also inspected," the ministry added.

The opening ceremony of the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Flight-Tactical Exercises was held on April 27 at the airbase in Turkish Konya city.

The international exercises being held with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, the UAE and UK, will continue until May 23.