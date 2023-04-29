F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: DAMS team pilot crashes his car during first sprint race of Formula 2 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. DAMS team pilot Roy Nissany crashed his car in the first sprint race of Formula 2 teams in Baku within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023, Trend reports.

Charles Leclerc from Ferrari won the qualifying round of the first sprint race. Despite the accident, he managed to win.

Sergio Perez from Red Bull team came in second, and his teammate Max Verstappen took the third place.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on April 28 and will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.