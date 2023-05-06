Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of marijuana, heroin from Iran (PHOTO)

First version published at 12:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan has prevented smuggling of more than 21.5 kilos of drugs from Iran, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Within the framework of measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border and the fight against illicit drug trafficking, narcotics and 1,500 drug pills have been seized on the territory of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the border search and operational measures carried out on May 4 at 06:30 (GMT+4) at the official territory of the Goytapa border detachment under the SBS, 14.9 kg of marijuana, 676 grams of heroin, 280 grams of methamphetamine and 1,500 tablets of Methadone M-40 were found in two bundles with the total weight of 15.8 kilos.

Moreover, as a result of the border-search and operational measures carried out on May 5 at 20:30 (GMT+4) on the official territory of the Horadiz border detachment under the SBS, marijuana was found and seized in one bundle with a total weight of 5.72 kilos.

With regards to both facts, operational and investigative measures are underway.