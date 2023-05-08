Azerbaijan's ex-deputy minister of culture released from penitentiary institution (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The execution of the pardon order, signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev was executed at penitentiary institution No.6 of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The order affected 34 people, 16 were released, and 18 were reduced the terms of serving their sentences in this institution. Among those released was former Deputy Minister of Culture Rafiq Bayramov.

According to the Decree, as many as 801 convicts were pardoned, of which 463 people were released from imprisonment, 220 people from half of the unserved part of the punishment in the form of imprisonment, 118 people from other punishments not related to imprisonment (restriction of liberty, correctional labor, punishment in the form of a fine and persons sentenced to suspended sentence).

A total of 14 of the pardoned convicts are foreigners, 12 of them are being fully released from punishment, and two are from half of the sentence. Four convicted foreigners are subject to forced expulsion from the country after being released from punishment by the relevant sentence. Since other citizens of foreign countries are Azerbaijanis by ethnicity or their family members are citizens of Azerbaijan, forced expulsion will not be applied to them.

A total of 14 meetings of the Pardon Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been held, at which about 2,400 documents were discussed, since January of this year.

This decree is the largest act of pardon adopted in the history of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan in terms of the number of persons to whom it applies in comparison with the pardon order of May 24, 2018, adopted on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, applied to 634 convicts.

The pardon order is scheduled to be executed by May 10.