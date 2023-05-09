Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. As many as 213 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 25 citizens, the second dose – 162 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 22 citizens. Four citizens was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,962,792 vaccine doses were administered, 5,410,991 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,882,536 people – the second dose, 3,403,079 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,186 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.