Winners of "Baku Open 2023" Chess Tournament Announced in Partnership with "Nar" (PHOTO)

The highly anticipated "Baku Open 2023" international chess tournament, held in honor of the 100th anniversary of the esteemed national leader Heydar Aliyev, has concluded on a triumphant note.

With the active participation of over 600 chess players, including 32 accomplished grandmasters, we are delighted to congratulate Nurgul Salimova from Bulgaria as the victorious champion among the women's category and Leon Luke Mendonca from India as the deserving winner in the men's category.

