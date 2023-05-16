Polish athlete hails arena in Baku amid 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics

The decoration of the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena for the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku looks beautiful, participant of the competition and athlete from Poland Ksenia Zizic, performing as part of the junior team in group exercises, told Trend after podium training sessions.

"I like the design of the hall, it's nice to walk on the red carpet, a very interesting idea from the organizers," Ksenia Zizic added.

She pointed out that the junior Polish team in group exercises, which will perform at the competition tomorrow, is determined.

"Podium training sessions were held today, there is a good atmosphere here, a wonderful hall. Our team was in Baku a month ago, we like everything here, and we hope that we will come here again. The task of our team at the European Championship is to perform without mistakes," she said.

The 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 17-21. The competition will be held under the motto "Shine like a star".

In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

During the competition, which will take place over five days, the gymnasts will perform in an individual program (seniors) and in a group exercise program (juniors and seniors).