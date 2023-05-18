Audience supports participants of 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku – German gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. It's nice that the audience in the stands supports and cares about the participants of 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Margarita Kolosov, a German gymnast, after her performance in the qualification, told Trend.

She pointed out that she was satisfied with her performance in the qualifying event.

"The composition with the hoop turned out accurate, only in one moment I slightly lost my balance. Not everything went smoothly with the ball, but in general, I completed the program well, so I am happy," the gymnast noted.

According to Kolosov, the design of the hall and the motto of the competition help to feel like a star.

"Even if you doubt yourself a little, the whole atmosphere creates proper mood, evokes a feeling of comfort, a desire to show your sports capabilities. I remember well my first visit to Azerbaijan in 2018, when I was a junior. I already liked everything at that time, and the openness and good-nature of people felt great," she added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the "Shine like a star" motto. In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.