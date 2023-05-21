Israeli gymnast always glad to come to competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. I am always glad to come to competitions in Baku, athlete from Israel Adi Asya Katz told Trend after performing in the individual all-around final at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku.

"I didn't succeed in the all-around final, but there is always something to strive for, so I will continue working. I have been competing in Baku for the fourth time. I love the National Gymnastics Arena, there are excellent conditions and opportunities for training before the start, here” she said.

“The hall is very beautifully decorated at the championship, it looks unusual and bright. I also want to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani fans for their support, it also helps to tune into the performance," the Israeli gymnast added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.