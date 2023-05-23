Archaeologists find new graves belonging to Karabakh Khan's descendants in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. More than 30 graves of descendants of the Khan (Ruler) have been found in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Director General of the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), Professor Abbas Seyidov said, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani archaeologists have been working for about 50 days in Aghdam on the territory of the Imaret complex. Almost the entire territory of the complex, more than 1000 sq. m., has been investigated, and more than 30 graves of the khan's descendants have been discovered," Seyidov said.

He noted that work on the territory of the complex continues.

The Imaret complex of Karabakh Khans of the 18th century, consisting of two buildings, is one of the first estates of the Khan dynasty. As opposed to other Khan palaces located across Azerbaijan, it was a luxurious estate. Therefore, it was also called Panah Ali Khan's palace. Like other historical, cultural, and religious monuments in the occupied territories, Panah Ali Khan's palace was desecrated and vandalized by the Armenians. It was used as a stable.

The Imaret cemetery located near the Khan's palace, where many representatives of the dynasty of the Karabakh Khans were buried, was also vandalized by the Armenians.