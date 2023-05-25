Azerbaijan prevents another drug smuggling from Iran (UPDATE)

First version published at 11:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented at the official territory of the ‘Goytapa’ border detachment area of the Border Guard, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the SBS, an attempt to smuggle narcotic drugs into the country was made by residents of the village of Zevin of Yardimli district Shamo Shirbekov and Ilyas Shirbekov on May 24, at 11:55 (GMT+4).

As a result of the operational measures carried out, 13 kg of narcotic drugs (11 kg of marijuana, 2 kg of methamphetamine) were seized.

In regard to fact, operational and investigative measures are continuing.

To note, recent smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented in the same district on April 1, at 02:30 (GMT +4).

As a result of joint activities carried out by the ‘Goytapa’ border detachment area of the Border Guard and the police department of the Yardimli district, the smuggling of 13.52 kilograms of narcotic drugs and 1,500 tablets of M-40 methadone was prevented near Avash village of Yardimli district.