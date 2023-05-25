Azerbaijan to hold its first balloon festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. A Balloon Festival will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time on June 17-18, Trend reports.

A presentation of the project will be held for the participants, information about balloons, flights on them, and an entertainment program will be presented on the first day of the event in the Shamakhi city on June 17.

Balloons of different colors, shapes and different designs will rise into the sky over the village of Meisari in Shamakhi on June 18. The flight covers the historical and modern picturesque places of Shamakhi.

The balloons will be operated by pilots with international certificates. This is a project of great importance in terms of promoting the tourism opportunities of the region.

Participants will be able to contemplate the beautiful landscapes of Shamakhi from above. Flying on a balloon will become an unforgettable memory and give incredible emotions.

Balloon festivals are held annually in different countries of the world, and tourists willingly participate in them.

Balloon festivals are held in Australia's Canberra, British Bristol, Swiss Chateau d'Eau, Spanish Iguala, Canadian Quebec, Albuquerque in New Mexico, Russian Velikiye Luki, Turkish Cappadocia and other cities around the world.

The entrance to the balloon festival in Azerbaijan, in the first year of its holding will be by invitation, which is planned to be made traditional. At the end of the festival, participants will be awarded certificates in memory of the flight.