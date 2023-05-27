Budapest hosts celebration of Independence Day of Azerbaijan, 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, organized a reception in Budapest on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day and the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The event was attended by representatives of the Hungarian National Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Ministry of Defense, and other government agencies and the diplomatic corps accredited in Budapest, including the heads of diplomatic missions of more than 20 countries, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Azerbaijani students studying in Hungary.

In his opening speech, Ambassador Tahir Taghizade mentioned 2nd Prime Minister of Hungary Lajos Kossuth (1848-1849), who went down in the country's history as a revolutionary, and the reformist 4th Prime Minister Gyula Andrássy (1867-1871).

Taghizade stressed that after the restoration of independence, Azerbaijan, under the leadership of such an outstanding personality as national leader Heydar Aliyev, thanks to his far-sighted policy which combined both approaches, was able to overcome the crisis, respond to the challenges of that period in the fields of politics, economy and security.

Speaking about successful development of the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, the ambassador said that the official visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Hungary this year is an important step in this direction and a guarantee of further mutually beneficial cooperation.

Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Sandor Lezsak, President of the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage Gunay Afandiyeva and First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Fargan Novruzov also spoke at the reception.

Lezsak congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Day and the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

He expressed satisfaction with the high level of ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary. The MP shared his positive impressions of his recent visit to Azerbaijan.

Fargan Novruzov informed about the multilateral activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation both within the country and abroad.

He brought to the attention of the participants that under the leadership of the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, restoration work is being carried out in a number of European countries, as well as construction processes in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays an important role in promoting the political legacy of the great leader, Novruzov emphasized.

Speaking about the indispensable role of Heydar Aliyev in the history of Azerbaijan, Gunay Afandiyeva noted the important merits of the great leader in the creation and development of the Azerbaijani statehood, informed the participants of the event about the activities of the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage.

Then the members of the "Karabakh" folk music group under the leadership of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mansum Ibrahimov performed Azerbaijani songs.

Besides, members of the "Seven Beauties" musical group, representing the Turkic states, performed under the guidance of the honored artist, conductor, composer and pianist Turan Manafzade.

After the official reception, the guests tasted delicious dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine.