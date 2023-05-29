Azerbaijan conducts military training of reservists (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. According to the training plan for 2023 approved by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, the training session held in one of the military units with the participation of a group of reservists of the Azerbaijan Army, has ended, Trend reports.

Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev arrived at the area where the training session was held and inquired about the progress of the training process. He gave his recommendations on improving the knowledge and skills of reservists, as well as conducting exercises more effectively.

A closing ceremony on the occasion of the completion of the training session was held.

It was noted that the conducted exercises are of exceptional importance in maintaining a high level of combat readiness and increasing the professionalism of military personnel.

In the end, honorary certificates were presented to those who distinguished themselves during the training session.

It should be noted that during the training session held to increase the level of reservists’ combat readiness, shooting exercises were carried out by the use of small arms and grenade launchers, as well as theoretical and practical classes on drill, tactical, military medical and specialty training were organized.