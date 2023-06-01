A conference on "Upholding Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence" was held in Baku (PHOTO)

On May 30, 2023, a conference on "Upholding Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence" was held in the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ). The event jointly organized by "Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI), Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASUSU) and Turnitin company. The rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University Prof. Dr. Mustafa Babanlı gave the opening speech and talked about the importance of academic integrity in the modern era. Then the chairman of the board of "Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute" Prof. Dr. Ali B. Kutvan spoke about the importance of encouraging students to be creative in modern times.

Mrs. Katya Levchenko, the representative of Turnitin company for Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia regions and her colleague Dritan Manaj made presentations at the event, gave information about the activities of Turnitin company and answered the guests' questions. The importance of using the services of Turnitin in Azerbaijan was emphasized, and adding the Azerbaijani language to the base of "Turnitin" was discussed. Within the framework of the event, a tripartite memorandum of intent was signed between "Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute", "Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University" and "Turnitin" in order to improve the quality of the teaching process in the field of higher education in the Republic of Azerbaijan and to determine the existence and comprehensiveness of regulatory documents.

At the ongoing event, the representative of the High Attestation Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Dr. Firuza Mayılova, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Quality Assurance in Education, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ulker Sattarova spoke about the current situation in the field of education in Azerbaijan.

As an expert at the meeting, a member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Education Assoc. Prof. Dr. Elmina Kazımzade spoke about the quality of academic publications, also, Dean of the Faculty of Education of ADA University Dr. Ulviyya Mikayilova and Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Continuing Education of the Baku Higher Oil School - Bagchagul Imanova shared their experiences regarding the services of the "Turnitin" company in their educational institutions and answered the guests' questions.

The organizers presented plaques to the experts and to those who actively took part in organization of the conference.