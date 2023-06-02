Participant in Baku Championship in aerobic gymnastics eyes gold medal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. She hopes to win a medal at the Baku Championship in aerobic gymnastics, participant of the competition and gymnast Khadija Guliyeva told Trend.

She performs in the age category "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

"We had daily training sessions, which have a fruitful effect on our sports training before the competition. I hope that I will win a medal at the championship," the athlete said, who has been engaged in aerobic gymnastics for ten years.

Khadija Guliyeva pointed out that the next tournament for her will be an international competition in Egypt, where she hopes to adequately represent her native country.

"I perform in an individual program and as part of a trio at the current championship. I also love the aerodance program. At the XI World Games in the American city of Birmingham (Alabama), the Azerbaijani team, which included me, won a bronze medal in the aerodance program," she said.

The 7th Azerbaijan and the Baku championships in aerobic gymnastics kicked off at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 2-3

About 100 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Grasiya SportsCclub and the Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit City take part in the competitions, which will be held June 2 through 3.

Athletes at the championship of Azerbaijan perform in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015-2016), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2009-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2008), and at the Baku Championship - in the age categories "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors" and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

Gymnasts will perform in an individual program, as part of mixed pairs, trios and groups according to the relevant age categories.