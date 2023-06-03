Baku hosts final day of 7th Azerbaijan, Baku championships in aerobic gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The final day of the 7th Azerbaijan and the Baku championships in aerobic gymnastics is taking place at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

The finals are being held among gymnasts performing in the individual program, and afterwards competitions among gymnasts performing in mixed pairs, trios and groups will begin.

About 100 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Grace Sports Club and the Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city are taking part in the competitions, being held on June 2-3.

Athletes at the championship of Azerbaijan are performing in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015-2016), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2009-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2008), and at the Baku Championship - in the age categories "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors" and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).