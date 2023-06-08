ICRC representatives visit Armenian citizens detained in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited two Armenian citizens, who were detained on May 26, yesterday, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Baku Ilaha Huseynova told Trend.

A one-on-one meeting was held with the detainees. They were given the opportunity to contact their families through a letter from the Red Cross.

"The ICRC evaluates the conditions of detention and treatment of detainees and creates conditions for restoring or maintaining contact with their families in accordance with its mandate. In accordance with the ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations in connection with visits are brought only to the detaining party," she said.