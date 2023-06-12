Azerbaijani athletes win gold at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Poland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Members of the Azerbaijani national team in acrobatic gymnastics Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli, performing as the mixed pair, won gold in the all-around at the FIG World Cup in Rzeszow City, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

The city also hosted an international tournament in acrobatic gymnastics, where Azerbaijani gymnasts Nizam Khamidulin and Milana Aliyeva (mixed doubles), as well as the women's group, which included Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Zahra Rashidova and Anahita Bashiri, won gold in the all-around.

Previously, at the World Cup in Acrobatic Gymnastics, held on March 10-12 in Portugal, Rahimov and Seyidli won gold in the combined exercises program.

At the 34th International Grand Prix in France held on April 9, the Azerbaijani team, which included Zohra Aghamirova, Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina, won one gold medal, four silver medals and one bronze medal.

Besides, the Azerbaijani team took third place in the all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in group exercises held on April 21-23 in Baku.