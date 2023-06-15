Embassies of France and Germany announce gender equality prize winner in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Embassies of France and Germany announced the winner of the French-German prize dedicated to gender equality in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Among the five participants, German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann and French Ambassador Anne Boillon announced the winner of the competition for achievements in the field of gender equality.

The winner of the award was Sabina Najafova, a talented and dedicated person who makes a great contribution to the field of gender equality. Najafova established a website dedicated to young girls and their mothers.

Anne Boillon noted that the issues of gender equality play a key role in the foreign policy of France and Germany, reflecting their strong commitment to the principles of equality and social justice.

She also added that these important topics receive special attention and support from both countries in order to ensure a more just and inclusive society for all.

Ralf Horlemann noted the great importance of the topic of gender equality in modern society, stressing that all people have equal rights. He said that this underlines the inherent importance of the existence of a society where there is no place for discrimination and inequality.

The Government of Azerbaijan actively supports women in achieving equal opportunities, including the development of women's entrepreneurship, education and political participation. Programs and financial support are provided to help women start their own businesses, receive quality education and hold important political positions.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan became the first Muslim country in 1918 to adopt a law giving women the right to vote.