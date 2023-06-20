Azerbaijani team leaves for Krakow to participate in 3rd European Games (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijani athletes have left for Krakow today to participate in the III European Games, Trend reports.

In connection with the visit of the Azerbaijani national team, an event was organized in the administrative building of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which was attended by the leaders of the federation, athletes, representatives of the sports community who will take part in the III European Games.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 86 athletes in competitions in 13 sports - archery (one person, Krakow), badminton (four people, Tarnov), beach football (12 people, Tarnov), boxing (12 people, Novy Targ), fencing (12 people, Krakow), judo (11 people, Krynica-Zdroj), karate (eight people, Bielsko-Biala), Muay Thai (four people, Myslenice), kickboxing (two people, Krakow), padel (two people, Krakow), shooting (10 people, Wroclaw), taekwondo (eight people, Krynica-Zdroj) and triathlon (one person, Krakow).

In total, up to 7,000 athletes from 48 countries will take part in these games.

The I European Games were held in 2015 in Baku, and the II European Games - four years later in Minsk.