Azerbaijan reveals number of liquidated, registered religious organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Seven religious institutions have been liquidated in Azerbaijan from 2009 to date, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations Gunduz Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

Ismayilov made the remark at a conference themed "State-religion model of Azerbaijan".

According to him, compared to 2009, the process of registration of religious organizations in 2023 doubled.

"In 2017, the number of registered religious organizations was 760, in 2019 - 940, and since early 2023 this figure has reached 1,002," Ismayilov added.

