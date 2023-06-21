ANAMA discloses area cleared from mines, unexploded ordnance after Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. A total area of 83,993 hectares has been cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance to date in Azerbaijan [since the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Head of the Operational Department of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Idris Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

Ismayilov made the remark during a round table with the participation of media representatives.

According to him, more than 89,000 mines and munitions have been detected and neutralized so far.

"From the first day, we demined residential areas, road and infrastructure facilities, and power lines and continue to work in this direction. At the moment, in connection with the return [of former IDPs], work is underway in the settlements of Lachin, Zabukh, and Sus," Ismayilov added.

Lachin, Zabukh, and Sus settlements were liberated from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.