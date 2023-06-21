ANAMA discloses number of mines found on Victory Road in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. A total of 1,955 mines were found during the work carried out on the Victory Road between Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Shusha districts, Head of the Operational Department of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Idris Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

He noted that as many as 1,586 mines and unexploded ordnance were discovered and destroyed during the implementation of the Fuzuli-Aghdam railway project.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Meanwhile, a total area of 83,993 hectares has been cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance to date in Azerbaijan [since the second Karabakh war].