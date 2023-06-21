Azerbaijani gymnast wins several more awards at Special Olympics World Summer Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijani athlete Mehriban Taghiyeva won a number of awards in rhythmic gymnastics competitions at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

Taghiyeva is representing Azerbaijan at these competitions for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics.

At the competitions, during performance in separate types, she won a gold medal in the ball exercise, and bronze medals (in the division in which she competes) in the maces and hoop program.

Previously, the gymnast won a bronze medal in the all-around.

Special Olympics is a global movement that organizes sports and recreation events and competitions for people with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games are taking place in Berlin from on June 17-25.