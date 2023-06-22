Azerbaijani citizens associated with terrorist groups arrested (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 10:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijani citizens who joined terrorist groups have been arrested, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Members of the group consisting of Azerbaijani citizens who illegally crossed into the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic to participate in armed conflicts with the commission of terrorist acts motivated by religious hostility, radicalism and fanaticism were identified and put on the international wanted list according to the results of investigations conducted by the State Security Service.

The wanted persons were trained in a special camp in the city of Idlib, where they were trained to use various types of firearms, and also took part in battles as part of the illegal Taifatul Mansura armed formation.

During the operational investigative measures carried out in this criminal case, it was established that 13 Azerbaijani citizens (Shamil Abdullayev, Murad Agametov, Murad Guliyev, Farhad Rustamov, Sultan Sultanov, Najmeddin Huseynov, Hikmet Mahmudov, Mais Aliyev, Ismayil Ismayilov, Shahriyar Babayev, Gadzhi Muradov, Alovsar Bakhishov and Intigam Asadov) who committed the criminal acts, hiding on the territory of a foreign country.

They were detained and brought to Azerbaijan as part of the mutual legal assistance procedure for the international search.

These persons were brought to criminal responsibility as defendants under article 283-1.3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (creation of stable groups for the purpose of participating in armed conflicts outside the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participation in these groups, exercises or armed conflicts), a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against them by a court decision.

Comprehensive investigative and operational measures are currently underway.