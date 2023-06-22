Houses located in Azerbaijan's Lachin district rendered uninhabitable after occupation

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 22. When Lachin returned to Azerbaijan, the houses located there were rendered uninhabitable, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said during the operational meeting in Lachin, Trend reports.

The prosecutor general said that after the occupation of Lachin and before its return to the control of Azerbaijan on August 26, 2022, 1,511 out of 2,020 private residential buildings located in this city were deliberately destroyed and rendered uninhabitable by the relevant state bodies of Armenia and persons of Armenian nationality who illegally settled there.

Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has arrived in Azerbaijan's Lachin district today.

He has taken part in the commissioning ceremony of the new administrative building of the district prosecutor's office and now holds the operational meeting with the participation of employees of subordinate district and territorial military prosecutor's offices operating in the liberated territories from Armenian occupation [after the Second Karabakh War].