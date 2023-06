BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. In Santiago de Compostele, Spain, the youth EURO in Greco-Roman wrestling has concluded, Trend reports.

Having won 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals, the Azerbaijani team scored 144 points and became the European champion in the team competition, which is a record figure.

Georgia (134) and Türkiye (113) also ranked in the TOP-3.