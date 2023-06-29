Azerbaijani shooters compete in qualifying stage of III European Games (PHOTO)

KRAKOW, Poland, June 29. Shooting competitions at the III European Games in Poland continue, Trend reports.

Men have performed in the 25 meter rapid fire pistol shooting competitions.

Representative of Azerbaijan Ruslan Lunev scored 292 points out of 300 possible at the competitions. On the first day of the competitions, he took 6th place.

Among 30 athletes, the representative of Azerbaijan, Aydan Jamalova, took 18th place, hitting 68 targets out of 75, and Ulviya Eyvazova took 26th place, hitting 64 targets.

Competitions of women shooters will continue on the second day of the qualifying round, June 30.

In total, the Azerbaijani national team has won two gold, one silver and five bronze medals at the III European Games.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2.

Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze.