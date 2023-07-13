Design work on kindergartens is underway in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Fuzuli districts

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 13. Project work is underway over two kindergartens in the Aghdam district, and on one - in the Fizuli district in Azerbaijan, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov told Trend after a speech at the conference center in the Aghdam city at the "Revival of Aghdam" event.

Huseynov noted that four school projects are currently being implemented.

Restoration work has been completed at the Sugovushan secondary school in the Tartar district, and a rural secondary school and kindergarten have already been put into use in the village of Talish.

Meanwhile, the "Revival of Aghdam" event is taking place in the conference center in the city of Agdam.

The event is attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, heads of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, employees of the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh Economic Region (except for the Shusha region).

It began with airing a video about reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories.

After the event, the participants will get acquainted with the restoration and creative works carried out in Aghdam.