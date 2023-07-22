Shusha Global Media Forum in Azerbaijan hosts panel session (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. A panel session on "The Future of Media: Next Steps for Traditional Media; Digital Transformation in the Spotlight" has been held within the Global Media Forum themed "New Media in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution" in Shusha, Trend reports.

At the panel, changing trends in the production and consumption of media products have been discussed.

Speaking at the panel session, President of the Global Policy Institute Paolo von Schirach said that the line between news and entertainment has been blurred and became indistinctive.

US journalist, TV, documentary, podcast and debate producer Dana Wolf said that it's important for the media to adapt to and follow innovations and changes.

Speaking about the role of artificial intelligence in the media during the panel session, Forward Thinking Director Oliver McTernan noted that the use of artificial intelligence as a weapon is worrying.

The panel session continued with discussions.

The Global Media Forum kicked off on July 21 in Shusha.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, has been attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

Among the participants are 60 leaders and representatives of local media.

The forum aims to discuss global issues in the media and information-communication spheres. Prominent and influential leaders from the world's renowned media, along with experts, will discuss new tools in journalism and communication in the digital era, digital transformation, media management in the modern information environment, and the establishment of sustainable business models in the media industry. The discussions will also cover consumer trends in new media, media literacy, methods to combat disinformation and fake news, journalist safety, and other topics.

During the forum, an initiative for creating the media platform of the Non-Aligned Movement will also be proposed.

The city of Shusha, which has hosted numerous international events, is gathering leaders of leading global media, journalistic organizations, influential experts in the information and communication sphere, and renowned journalists for the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan.

The forum will last until July 23.