In Azerbaijan, appeal to swap preventative with home arrest on Gubad Ibadoglu considered

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. A petition to replace the preventive measure with house arrest against the Chairman of the Party of Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan, Gubad Ibadoglu, has been considered, Trend reports.

Ibadoglu's lawyer, Zibeida Sadigova, filed a motion to replace the preventive measure with house arrest against her client at a meeting in the Narimanov district court of Baku.

Meanwhile, the court rejected this petition, noting that there are no grounds for changing the chosen preventive measure.

Recently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, on the basis of information received from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye, has carried out operational measures against persons associated with FETO in Azerbaijan.

One of the five detainees declared his connection with Ibadoglu. Based on this statement, Ibadoglu's office was searched, and documents of importance to the case were found, as a result of which Ibadoglu was detained on July 23. He was charged under Article 204.3.1 (manufacture, purchase, or sale of counterfeit money or securities committed by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.

A preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of three months and 26 days has been chosen against him by the decision of the Narimanov district court.