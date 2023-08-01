Residents of Azerbaijan's Meshali village address open letter to int'l community (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The residents of Azerbaijan's Meshali village have addressed an open letter to the international community, Trend reports.

"We, the residents of Meshali village in the Khojaly district, where Azerbaijani civilians fell victim to genocide committed by Armenian armed formations in December 1991, are well aware of the war criminal Vagif Khachatryan, who was recently detained at the Lachin checkpoint. His hands are stained with the blood of innocent people - women, infants, and elders," the letter said.

"For 32 years, no international organization has shown interest in the genocide committed against the residents of Meshali village. No human rights organization has raised a voice of protest against Armenia, as if nothing had happened. They did not see or hear about this tragedy, but we know very well that they did not want to see or hear about it," the letter noted.

