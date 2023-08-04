Azerbaijan's civil society delegates appeal to international community on mine threats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Azerbaijan's civil society representatives have sent an appeal to the international community, calling to utilize the humanitarian demining potential in the peace-building process, Trend reports.

"More than 60 countries in the world are facing a mine threat. Azerbaijan ranks among the most mine-polluted countries, with over one million mines and unexploded ordnance laid on Azerbaijani lands during the Armenian occupation," the appeal said. "We are facing a real danger posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. After the 44-day second Karabakh war, 303 people became victims of mines in the liberated territories. Among them, 55 died, and the rest suffered various body injuries."

"Nine children and teenagers and two women are among the affected. Since 1991, the total number of casualties from Armenian-laid mines has been approaching 3,400 people," the appeal reminded.

