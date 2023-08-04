Armenians continue illegal transportation in Karabakh, with help of Russian peacekeepers (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] continue to accompany military transportation carried out by Armenian separatist troops on Azerbaijan's territory, Trend reports.

A recently released footage shows the transportation of auxiliary equipment to the combat positions of the Armenian separatist troops is carried out along the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road, accompanied by armored vehicles of Russian peacekeepers.

Previously, footage showing illegal military transportation of Armenian separatists on the territory of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, was released on August 1.