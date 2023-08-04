Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan was first country to offer Tbilisi assistance in response to devastating landslide - Georgian media

Society Materials 4 August 2023 22:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan was first country to offer Tbilisi assistance in response to devastating landslide - Georgian media

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Georgian media has reported that Azerbaijan was the first country to extend condolences and offer assistance in response to the devastating landslide that occurred in the resort area of Shovi, western Georgia, leading to human casualties, Trend reports.

Numerous information portals in Georgia shared news about Azerbaijan's prompt response.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov personally contacted the Georgian Foreign Minister to express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and the people of Georgia. He also conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured and expressed hope for the swift discovery of the missing individuals. Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's unwavering solidarity with Georgia and full preparedness to provide all necessary assistance for rescue operations and to address the aftermath of this tragic natural disaster.

As a result of the devastating landslide, 11 people lost their lives, and the search continues for dozens of missing individuals.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more