Veyseloglu Group of Companies supports an international event

Veyseloglu Group of Companies is the sponsor of the "99th International Session of the European Youth Parliament" held for the first time in Baku.

265 young people from 35 countries are participating in the international event organized in Baku on August 6-12, 2023 with the support and partnership of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Group of Companies gives special importance to the development of young people, tries to contribute to the promotion of the rich historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan to foreign participants and to the strengthening of intercultural dialogue among young people. The Group of Companies currently employs more than 9,000 young people.

"Committee meetings" on 12 different topics and a session of the General Assembly are organized at the event based on the simulation of the European Parliament. Veyseloglu Group of Companies will be represented by the CEO who will deliver his speech to the youth.

It should be noted that the European Youth Parliament is a non-political international youth organization that encourages European youth to actively participate in citizenship and cultural understanding. The European Youth Parliament, founded in 1987, is one of the largest youth platforms in Europe. In 2012, the "European Youth Parliament - Azerbaijan" Public Union was established.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies has been operating in the retail, logistics, distribution and manufacturing sectors for 29 years. The Group of Companies is one of the winners of the prestigious Best Managed Companies competition organized by Deloitte in 2022-2023.