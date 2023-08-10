The UNEC Research Foundation held an award ceremony to present prizes to the winners of the "Helios" competition (AD) (PHOTO)

On August 4, 2023, the UNEC Research Foundation announced the results of the "Helios" intellectual-analytical competition. The goal of the competition was to support and promote candidates interested in the fields of international relations, international economics, and global and regional politics. The competition aimed to foster the development of expert and analytical thinking and contribute to engaging young professionals in the country's expert community.

The competition started on May 25 and lasted for 4 months. Participants submitted analytical articles on the proposed topics, and during the competition period, they worked on improving these articles in seminars and workshops with experienced consultants and educators from the Universities such as "ADA, "Baku State University”, and “UNEC”.

As a result of the competition, the participants gained experience in analyzing contemporary global and regional trends. They also enhanced their skills in studying narratives promoted and developed in international political and economic relations and acquired knowledge in the field of developing and composing analytical materials.

The winning works will be published on the Foundation's website (www.unectf.org). In the future, the UNEC Research Foundation intends to continue conducting similar competitions.